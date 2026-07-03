IMD issues red alert as Mumbai faces waterlogging and overflow

Palghar closures and Navi Mumbai injuries

All schools and colleges in Palghar were closed for safety as flooding continued.

Navi Mumbai saw a scary incident where two students were injured by a live wire during the rains; Mayor Sujata Patil visited and called for an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows Powai got 118.4mm of rain in just seven hours, raising big questions about city infrastructure and safety.