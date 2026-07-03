IMD issues red alert as Mumbai faces waterlogging and overflow
India
Mumbai has been drenched since Wednesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, extended through 7pm Wednesday.
Waterlogging has made getting around tough in spots like Worli and Santacruz East.
Powai Lake even overflowed early Wednesday morning, adding to the chaos.
Palghar closures and Navi Mumbai injuries
All schools and colleges in Palghar were closed for safety as flooding continued.
Navi Mumbai saw a scary incident where two students were injured by a live wire during the rains; Mayor Sujata Patil visited and called for an investigation.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows Powai got 118.4mm of rain in just seven hours, raising big questions about city infrastructure and safety.