IMD issues red alert for 16 Telangana districts, Hyderabad orange
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has issued a red alert for 16 districts, warning of heavy rain over the next two days.
Hyderabad gets an orange alert, with moderate showers and gusty winds under 40km/h.
Locals are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel since waterlogging and traffic jams are likely.
Northern Telangana faces heavy rain
Northern Telangana saw heavy rain on July 28: Jayashankar saw a massive 196mm of rain on July 28, while places like Jagtial and Nirmal also got hit hard.
In Hyderabad's Musheerabad area, heavy rain led to waterlogged roads and slow commutes.
Forecaster T Balaji cautioned that some northern areas could get up to 450mm of rain, raising real worries about flooding.
Telangana residents urged to take precautions
The IMD says rainfall should ease off in Hyderabad soon, but northern districts might keep getting heavy showers.
Everyone's advised to stay tuned for updates and take precautions, especially if they're in the flood-prone areas.