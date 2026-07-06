IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka over 204.5mm

Udupi homes, Dakshina Kannada poles damaged

The downpour has already damaged 14 houses in Udupi district, most in Kundapur taluk, which saw the highest rainfall.

In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains knocked out 248 electricity poles and 12.4km of power lines.

A student in Varamballi village had a close call when a tile fell during strong winds; luckily, officials say her injury was minor.