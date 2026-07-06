IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka over 204.5mm
India
Heads up, coastal Karnataka! The IMD just issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.5mm) on July 7 and 8.
The alert stays until Wednesday morning, then shifts to orange with more rain expected until Thursday morning.
Udupi homes, Dakshina Kannada poles damaged
The downpour has already damaged 14 houses in Udupi district, most in Kundapur taluk, which saw the highest rainfall.
In Dakshina Kannada, heavy rains knocked out 248 electricity poles and 12.4km of power lines.
A student in Varamballi village had a close call when a tile fell during strong winds; luckily, officials say her injury was minor.
Coastal Karnataka rainfall 38% below average
Even with all this rain, coastal Karnataka is actually running behind its usual average for the season, down about 38% compared to normal levels since June.