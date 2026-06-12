IMD issues red alert for Delhi June 12 thunderstorms hail

IMD urges shelter as storms approach

Delhi is set for two rounds of stormy weather today, with rain and winds picking up in both the morning and afternoon.

Hailstorms are also on the cards, not just for Delhi but nearby Haryana and Chandigarh too, thanks to some intense weather systems moving in from Pakistan.

IMD says things might stay unsettled across northwest India through June 13, so they're urging everyone: seek sturdy shelters, move to safe buildings, stay away from windows, and avoid weak structures, trees, or water bodies during storms.

Stay safe out there!