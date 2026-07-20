IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy Uttar Pradesh rainfall
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The IMD has put out a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across several districts on Monday, thanks to stronger monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal.
If you're in southern UP, a yellow alert will stick around from July 21 to 25, so keep those umbrellas handy.
Eight UP districts face thunderstorms
Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Rampur, and Shahjahanpur are set for intense rain with possible thunderstorms and lightning.
Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Lucknow are also likely to see heavy showers.
UP monsoon 23% rainfall deficit
Even with this downpour, UP's monsoon is running behind; there's a 23% deficit overall.
Eastern UP is missing out more (33% shortfall), while western UP is closer to normal (6% deficit).
Some spots like Bardahi (Bareilly) saw big numbers recently: 174mm in just one day.