IMD issues red alert for Himachal July 20 and 21
Heads up if you're in Himachal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a red alert for heavy rainfall on July 20 and 21. That means there's a real risk of flash floods, landslides, and rivers rising fast.
According to senior IMD scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the monsoon is picking up from July 18 and will stay active through at least July 24.
Himachal teams deployed amid infrastructure damage
Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu are facing the highest warnings over these days, while places like Shimla and Solan have orange or yellow alerts.
The state government says they're ready: emergency teams are already stationed in risky spots like Shimla and Mandi.
There's been damage to roads and power lines, about 70 roads and more than 120 transformers, but water supply is still OK.