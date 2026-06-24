IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, suburbs and Palghar district
India
Mumbai woke up to intense overnight rain, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the city, its suburbs, and Palghar district today.
Major flooding has shut down spots like the Andheri underpass, and traffic is seriously disrupted.
Thane is on orange alert, while Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are on yellow.
Western suburbs saw 113mm rainfall
Rain totals were wild: western suburbs saw up to 113mm between Tuesday morning and early Wednesday.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected soon.
In a tense moment, BMC workers rescued a rickshaw driver trapped in floodwaters at Andheri; they said he might not have made it without their help.