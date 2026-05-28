IMD issues red alert for Punjab Haryana Chandigarh, cooling begins
Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh: the IMD has put out a red alert for some pretty intense weather from May 28-30.
Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and winds that could hit up to 90km/h.
The good news? After several days of scorching heat above 45 Celsius, things should finally cool down by about 6-8 Celsius starting May 29.
IMD advises stay indoors secure crops
Storm warnings are strongest for places like Gurugram, Hisar, Rewari (Haryana), and Sangrur, Bathinda (Punjab), while Ambala and Karnal may see moderate storms with winds up to 60km/h.
The IMD is reminding everyone to stay indoors during the worst of it and avoid trees or power poles.
Farmers are being told to secure crops and hold off on spraying: basically, play it safe until the skies clear.