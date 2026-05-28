IMD issues red alert for Punjab Haryana Chandigarh, cooling begins

IMD advises stay indoors secure crops

Storm warnings are strongest for places like Gurugram, Hisar, Rewari (Haryana), and Sangrur, Bathinda (Punjab), while Ambala and Karnal may see moderate storms with winds up to 60km/h.

The IMD is reminding everyone to stay indoors during the worst of it and avoid trees or power poles.

Farmers are being told to secure crops and hold off on spraying: basically, play it safe until the skies clear.