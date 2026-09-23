IMD issues red alert for very heavy rain in Telangana
India
The IMD has issued a red alert for isolated places in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts for "very heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall.
Several other districts are also on orange alert, so it's a good time to stay updated and keep your rain gear handy.
Yellow alert and Hyderabad cloudy showers
A yellow alert is out for places like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Jangaon.
Hyderabad can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate showers and gusty winds.
Temperatures in the city should hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the day and 22 degrees Celsius at night.