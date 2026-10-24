IMD issues red alert in Kerala for 204.4mm rain
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on red alert for October 25, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, over 204.4mm in just one day.
Idukki and Palakkad are next in line for similar alerts on October 26.
All this means the weather could get pretty intense across these areas.
Kerala disaster management urges precautionary steps
Kerala's disaster management team is urging people in hilly or low-lying areas to move somewhere safer if needed.
They're also saying it's best to avoid rivers, water bodies, and unnecessary travel, especially at night, until the rain lets up.
Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!