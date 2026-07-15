IMD issues red warning for Puri and Jagatsinghpur Thursday
Heads up: IMD has issued a red warning for Odisha's Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts for Thursday, warning of some serious downpours thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Puri and Jagatsinghpur are in the spotlight, and other states like Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and much of the Northeast should also stay alert.
Heavy rain in east and northeast
Heavy rain is expected in several eastern and northeastern states. In Odisha's Puri district, waterlogging is already causing trouble as people prepare for Rath Yatra.
Delhi-NCR will see cloudy skies with light showers, while thunderstorms are likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.
Southern states like Kerala and Telangana can expect steady rain too, so maybe keep that umbrella handy.