IMD issues thunderstorm alert for 20 Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a thunderstorm alert for 20 districts this Thursday, including Adilabad, Nirmal, and Nizamabad.
Both city and rural folks are advised to stay cautious since the weather could get pretty intense.
Weather forecast for Hyderabad
If you're in Hyderabad, expect partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers and gusty winds over the next 24 hours.
Temperatures will hover around 35 Celsius during the day and dip to about 22 Celsius at night.
It's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and watch out for any sudden weather changes.