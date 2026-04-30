IMD issues thunderstorm alerts for Delhi NCR on Thursday
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD has put out fresh weather alerts for Thursday:
Noida and Ghaziabad are on orange alert with moderate thunderstorms and rain likely by evening.
Meerut faces a red alert for stronger storms, while Delhi itself is on yellow alert, so expect some light rain and thunder.
Delhi morning 25.4C AQI 136 moderate
Delhi woke up to a warm 25.4 Celsius this morning, with highs near 36 Celsius expected later.
Despite the stormy forecast, air quality is holding steady in the moderate range (AQI 136), which means it's not perfect but still manageable for most people.