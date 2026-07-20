IMD issues Tuesday orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The IMD has put out an orange alert, saying heavy to very heavy rain is coming your way starting Tuesday.
This weekend already saw Santacruz drenched with 88.4mm of rain (while Colaba got just 5.6mm), and nearby spots like Thane and Navi Mumbai also got soaked.
Mumbai lake levels at 54% capacity
All that rain has pushed lake levels up to about 54% of their total capacity, which is good news for water supply but still less than last year.
If you're out and about, watch for waterlogging and traffic jams, especially in low-lying areas.
Plus, there's a yellow alert for July 22-23 in Mumbai and Thane, so expect more showers and gusty winds (up to 60km/h).
The monsoon revival is also a big deal for farmers after the dry spell earlier this month.