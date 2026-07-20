IMD issues Tuesday orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai

All that rain has pushed lake levels up to about 54% of their total capacity, which is good news for water supply but still less than last year.

If you're out and about, watch for waterlogging and traffic jams, especially in low-lying areas.

Plus, there's a yellow alert for July 22-23 in Mumbai and Thane, so expect more showers and gusty winds (up to 60km/h).

The monsoon revival is also a big deal for farmers after the dry spell earlier this month.