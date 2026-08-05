IMD issues UP orange alert as Lucknow records 40.2mm
Lucknow just got drenched for the second day in a row, with 40.2mm of rain on Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in 12 Uttar Pradesh districts like Banda, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, and Rae Bareli, while another 40 districts (including Lucknow) are on yellow alert.
Chibramau records highest rainfall 125mm
Chibramau saw the most rain in Uttar Pradesh at 125mm. In Lucknow, Amausi Airport got soaked with 66.6mm while Hanuman Setu had 30.4mm.
All this rain helped shrink Lucknow's rainfall deficit from 42% to 34%, but Uttar Pradesh as a whole is still down by 27% since June thanks to El Nino messing with the weather.
The good news: temperatures dropped from 33.9 degrees Celsius to 29.5 degrees Celsius.
IMD forecasts moderate to heavy showers
IMD says expect more clouds and moderate to heavy showers over the next couple of days, with highs near 27 degrees Celsius and lows around 24 degrees Celsius, so keep those umbrellas handy!