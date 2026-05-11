IMD issues Uttarakhand alerts for Char Dham Yatra May 12-13 India May 11, 2026

If you or someone you know is heading to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra this week, heads up: IMD has put out yellow and orange weather alerts for May 12-13.

Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and winds up to 50km/h in several districts.

The stricter orange alert is for places like Uttarkashi and Chamoli, while Dehradun and Nainital are under a yellow alert.