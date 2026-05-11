IMD issues Uttarakhand alerts for Char Dham Yatra May 12-13
If you or someone you know is heading to Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra this week, heads up: IMD has put out yellow and orange weather alerts for May 12-13.
Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, and winds up to 50km/h in several districts.
The stricter orange alert is for places like Uttarkashi and Chamoli, while Dehradun and Nainital are under a yellow alert.
Authorities urge Char Dham safety precautions
The rough weather could disrupt travel to the main shrines: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
Officials are asking travelers to keep an eye on weather updates, avoid moving around during heavy rain or storms, and be extra careful near landslide zones and rivers.
Local authorities say disaster teams are ready just in case; they're urging everyone on the yatra to follow safety guidelines and not take risks during lightning or bad weather.