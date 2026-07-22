IMD issues very heavy rain warning for West Madhya Pradesh
India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a warning for very heavy rain in parts of West Madhya Pradesh this Thursday, with more downpours expected from Odisha all the way to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Delhi's in for some light showers and cooler weather thanks to thick clouds hanging around.
Himalayan states face flash flood risk
Cuttack just got drenched with 21cm of rain, while Maksudangarh in West Madhya Pradesh saw 17cm in a single day.
With soil already saturated, places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are at risk for flash floods if it keeps raining.
Central and eastern India are seeing the season's heaviest monsoon spell right now, but the south is likely to stay pretty dry this week.