IMD issues yellow alert across northwest India, heavy showers reported

Showers to persist through June 19

Showers are sticking around through June 19 across the region. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will get scattered rain; Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab can expect on-and-off showers.

If you're in eastern Uttar Pradesh: isolated heavy rainfall is coming your way on June 13 and rain on June 18-19, while West Rajasthan can expect thunder squalls and strong winds on June 13 and East Rajasthan can expect thunder squalls and strong winds on June 13 and through June 14.

Meanwhile, northwest India could see temperatures jump by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius by June 17, while central India might actually cool down a bit by June 19, all thanks to this weather system mixing it up with moist winds from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.