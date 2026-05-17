IMD issues yellow alert as Kerala pre-monsoon showers intensify

Heavy Kerala rains prompt fishermen advisory

Some areas are seeing intense rainfall: Padannakkad got 9cm in a day; Thalassery and Cheruvanchery had 7cm each.

The IMD warns about waterlogging, traffic delays, and power cuts. Hilly spots like Idukki and Wayanad face landslide risks.

Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea till May 18 because of rough weather.