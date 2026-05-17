IMD issues yellow alert as Kerala pre-monsoon showers intensify
Kerala's pre-monsoon showers just got serious, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for 9 districts.
Expect strong thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50km/h in places like Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
Heavy Kerala rains prompt fishermen advisory
Some areas are seeing intense rainfall: Padannakkad got 9cm in a day; Thalassery and Cheruvanchery had 7cm each.
The IMD warns about waterlogging, traffic delays, and power cuts. Hilly spots like Idukki and Wayanad face landslide risks.
Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea till May 18 because of rough weather.
IMD advises staying indoors, protecting crops
IMD suggests staying indoors during storms and avoiding unnecessary travel.
It also recommends protecting crops and vegetable farms as severe weather could cause disruptions or damage.