IMD issues yellow alert as Maharashtra faces intense heatwave
India
Maharashtra is in for a tough few days: India Meteorological Department (IMD) just put out a yellow alert, warning about an intense heatwave across the state.
Places like Akola and Nandurbar are already seeing over 45 degrees Celsius, and with dry weather sticking around, things could get even hotter.
Officials urge hydration as rain unlikely
This heatwave isn't just uncomfortable, it's risky, especially for kids, older folks, outdoor workers, and anyone with health issues.
Officials and health experts suggest keeping out of the sun during peak hours, drinking lots of water, and sticking to light cotton clothes to stay safe.
Recent rain gave some relief but don't count on it returning soon: very little possibility of rainfall is expected over the next five days.