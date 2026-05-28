IMD issues yellow alert for 6 Kerala districts May 29
India
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has put out a "yellow" alert for six districts on May 29, thanks to heavy rain expected from a cyclonic circulation brewing over the Arabian Sea.
If you're in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, or Ernakulam, keep an eye out for sudden showers.
Two cyclonic systems bring Kerala rain
IMD says two major cyclonic systems are set to bring widespread rain across Kerala for the next four days.
Plus, the southwest monsoon is about to move into parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal soon, so get ready for that classic monsoon vibe!