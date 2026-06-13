IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi for rain and thunderstorms

IndiGo advises Delhi passengers to check

This unsettled weather isn't going away just yet. Sunday brings more clouds and possible thunder but no official alert.

Temperatures will swing between 22 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 23 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday, then could climb to a hot 42 degrees Celsius by midweek.

Also, if you're flying out of Delhi airport, keep an eye on your flight status—adverse weather has already caused delays and IndiGo is advising passengers to check ahead.