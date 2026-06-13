IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi for rain and thunderstorms
Heads up, Delhi!
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Saturday, June 13, so you can expect rain, thunderstorms, and some pretty strong winds (think gusts up to 60km per hour).
Skies will stay partly cloudy with most of the action likely in the afternoon or evening.
IndiGo advises Delhi passengers to check
This unsettled weather isn't going away just yet. Sunday brings more clouds and possible thunder but no official alert.
Temperatures will swing between 22 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 23 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday, then could climb to a hot 42 degrees Celsius by midweek.
Also, if you're flying out of Delhi airport, keep an eye on your flight status—adverse weather has already caused delays and IndiGo is advising passengers to check ahead.