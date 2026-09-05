IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi-NCR after heavy showers
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning.
This comes right after Friday evening's heavy showers that left roads waterlogged and traffic crawling.
Flight operations were disrupted near IGI Airport due to waterlogging.
Noida Faridabad Ghaziabad expected 60-140mm
More rain is likely later today, with forecasters predicting 60 to 140mm across spots like Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
Temperatures should stay between 25 to 30 Celsius with sticky humidity (70% to 95%).
Light rain or drizzle could continue on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week: expect partly cloudy skies from September 7 onward.