IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi thunderstorms May 11-12, cooling

Highs 36 to 38°C May 9-10

Skies will stay clear on May 9 and 10 with highs around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The rain on May 11 could drop temperatures to about 27 degrees Celsius, with similar relief likely on May 12.

Things start clearing up from May 13 onward.

No weather warnings for the rest of the week, but it's smart to stay updated and be careful during any storms!