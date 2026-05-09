IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi thunderstorms May 11-12, cooling
India
Heads up, Delhi: IMD has put out a yellow alert for May 11 and 12.
Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 50km per hour), plus afternoon and evening rain both days.
It should finally cool things down after the recent heat spike (Safdarjung just hit 36.4 degrees Celsius on Friday).
Highs 36 to 38°C May 9-10
Skies will stay clear on May 9 and 10 with highs around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.
The rain on May 11 could drop temperatures to about 27 degrees Celsius, with similar relief likely on May 12.
Things start clearing up from May 13 onward.
No weather warnings for the rest of the week, but it's smart to stay updated and be careful during any storms!