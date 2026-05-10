IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, western disturbance moves through
India
Heads up, Delhi: weather is about to get interesting.
After a warm Saturday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, with light rain and thunderstorms expected in the afternoons and evenings.
Gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) are also on the cards, all thanks to a new western disturbance moving through the region.
Highs 37 to 39 Celsius Monday
Saturday saw temps just under normal (Safdarjung hit 36.9 Celsius) and Sunday should stay sunny around 37 Celsius.
But starting Monday, expect highs between 37 Celsius and 39 Celsius along with stormy weather.
IMD is advising everyone to be cautious during storms, especially in the evenings when lightning and strong winds could cause some disruption.
So maybe keep those outdoor plans flexible!