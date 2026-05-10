IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, western disturbance moves through India May 10, 2026

Heads up, Delhi: weather is about to get interesting.

After a warm Saturday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, with light rain and thunderstorms expected in the afternoons and evenings.

Gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) are also on the cards, all thanks to a new western disturbance moving through the region.