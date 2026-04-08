IMD issues yellow alert for Gujarat April 11 to 13
India
Heads up, Gujarat: IMD has put out a yellow alert for April 11-13, warning that the heat and humidity are coming back.
This follows a short break thanks to rain on April 7, which cooled things down quite a bit.
Ahmedabad even dropped to 36.6 Celsius, nearly four degrees below normal.
Sethamba in Aravalli recorded 30mm rain
The recent showers brought some much-needed relief in some parts of the state: Sethamba in Aravalli got the most rain at 30mm, while Mansa and Himmatnagar also saw decent rainfall.
These cool spells led to lower temperatures in most places (Amreli dipped to 36.7 Celsius), but IMD says folks should get ready for more sweaty days ahead, especially along the coast and in Saurashtra and Kutch.
Stay hydrated and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion!