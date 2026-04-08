IMD issues yellow alert for Gujarat April 11 to 13

Sethamba in Aravalli recorded 30mm rain

The recent showers brought some much-needed relief in some parts of the state: Sethamba in Aravalli got the most rain at 30mm, while Mansa and Himmatnagar also saw decent rainfall.

These cool spells led to lower temperatures in most places (Amreli dipped to 36.7 Celsius), but IMD says folks should get ready for more sweaty days ahead, especially along the coast and in Saurashtra and Kutch.

Stay hydrated and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion!