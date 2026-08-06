IMD issues yellow alert for Gurugram with heavy rain warnings
India
Heads up, Gurugram! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Thursday, warning of moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
After Delhi NCR got drenched on Wednesday, causing waterlogged roads and messy commutes, authorities are asking everyone to stay cautious if you're heading out.
Expect possible delays and keep an eye on weather updates.
Orange alert in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh
It's not just Gurugram feeling the monsoon mood. Several districts in Punjab (like Ludhiana and SAS Nagar) and Uttar Pradesh (including Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, and Kanpur Nagar) are under orange alerts for even heavier rain.
The IMD says these areas could see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, so it's smart to plan ahead if you're traveling around North India today.