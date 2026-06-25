IMD issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh rainfall June 29-30
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh!
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on June 29 and 30, so you might want to keep your umbrellas handy.
Rain is expected to pick up across the state, and places like Shimla, Dharamshala, and Sundernagar have already seen showers this week.
Himachal Pradesh temperatures to drop 2-4C
Temperatures are set to drop by two to four degrees Celsius in the next few days, and there's a chance of isolated heavy showers in some areas.
Even with the recent rain, the southwest monsoon hasn't officially arrived yet. It's running late this year.
The IMD says we should know more about its arrival within two or three days.