IMD issues yellow alert for Kolkata as monsoon brings storms
India
Heads up, Kolkata: IMD has put out a Yellow Alert from June 28 to July 4. Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds as the monsoon ramps up.
Heavy rain could disrupt daily plans and cause some local flooding, so it's a good time to keep an umbrella handy.
Kolkata winds could reach 50-60km/h
Blame it on the Bay of Bengal! Extra moisture and shifting wind patterns are fueling these storms across southern West Bengal.
IMD suggests staying indoors during peak weather, especially since wind speeds might hit 50 to 60km/h in Kolkata and nearby districts like Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.
Stay safe and check for updates if you're heading out.