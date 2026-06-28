IMD issues yellow alert for Kolkata as monsoon brings storms

Kolkata winds could reach 50-60km/h

Blame it on the Bay of Bengal! Extra moisture and shifting wind patterns are fueling these storms across southern West Bengal.

IMD suggests staying indoors during peak weather, especially since wind speeds might hit 50 to 60km/h in Kolkata and nearby districts like Howrah, North 24 Parganas, and South 24 Parganas.

Stay safe and check for updates if you're heading out.