IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai amid Maharashtra low-pressure system
India
Mumbai's been hit with steady heavy rain for three days straight, and the IMD has put the city under a yellow alert until July 24.
Nearby districts like Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are on orange alert as well.
All this wet weather is thanks to a low-pressure system hanging over coastal Maharashtra.
Mumbai water reserves nearly 62%
In the latest 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning, Santacruz got 48.4mm of rain while Colaba saw 35.6mm, plus gusty winds up to 60km/h and a high tide expected around 5.30pm on Wednesday.
The upside? Mumbai's water reserves are now at nearly 62% capacity (about 895 billion liters), enough to last around 375 days according to BMC officials.