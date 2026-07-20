IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai as rain intensifies Wednesday

A weakened low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is behind the wet weather.

With a high tide alert for the next 24 hours, fishermen are asked to avoid deep seas and secure their boats.

Locals and tourists should steer clear of beaches and rocky spots.

For help or updates, coastal residents can reach out to emergency contacts like the Indian Coast Guard (1554), Coastal Security Helpline (1093), or State Disaster Management Cell (1070).

IMD says heavier rain could return on Wednesday, so keep an eye out for alerts.