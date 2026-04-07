IMD issues yellow alert for snow and rain in Shimla

Himachal: heavy rain and hail alerts

Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan could get hit with heavy rain on April 8.

There's also an orange alert for hailstorms in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Shimla on both April 7 and 8. Chamba joins in for hailstorm alerts on April 7.

Plus, thunderstorms with winds up to 60 kph are expected in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.

If you've noticed some rain lately, that's because light to moderate showers have already started across several areas.

Temperatures have been steady but might rise a bit before dropping again soon.