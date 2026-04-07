IMD issues yellow alert for snow and rain in Shimla
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh or planning a trip!
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put out a yellow alert for heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in Shimla district, with heavy rain expected in Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan on April 8.
This wet spell is set to last from April 6 to 9, with popular spots like Manali, Shimla, and Kufri likely to see rain and snow showers on April 7 and 8, so pack accordingly if you're headed that way.
Himachal: heavy rain and hail alerts
Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan could get hit with heavy rain on April 8.
There's also an orange alert for hailstorms in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, and Shimla on both April 7 and 8. Chamba joins in for hailstorm alerts on April 7.
Plus, thunderstorms with winds up to 60 kph are expected in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu.
If you've noticed some rain lately, that's because light to moderate showers have already started across several areas.
Temperatures have been steady but might rise a bit before dropping again soon.