IMD issues yellow alert for Thane and Raigad, Mumbai storms
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane and Raigad, while Mumbai is expected to see light rain and thunderstorms until April 2.
Even with these pre-monsoon showers, don't expect much relief from the heat: daytime temperatures could still hit 35 degrees Celsius.
Mahesh Palawat cites southwest Rajasthan circulation
According to Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services, this change is thanks to a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan plus moisture blowing in from the Arabian Sea.
North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada might see more rain than Mumbai itself.
And while Maharashtra usually gets about 26mm of pre-monsoon rain between March and May, Mumbai's hot days are likely to stick around until April 2.