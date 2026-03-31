IMD issues yellow alert for Thane and Raigad, Mumbai storms

Mahesh Palawat cites southwest Rajasthan circulation

According to Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services, this change is thanks to a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan plus moisture blowing in from the Arabian Sea.

North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada might see more rain than Mumbai itself.

And while Maharashtra usually gets about 26mm of pre-monsoon rain between March and May, Mumbai's hot days are likely to stick around until April 2.