IMD issues yellow alert in J&K until Aug 5

Jammu city will have cloudy skies with occasional rain or thundershowers from July 31 to August 4. Temperatures should stay between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

There's also an orange alert out for July 31 and August 1 due to moderate-to-heavy rainfall and strong winds, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out!

Light showers might linger on August 5, but no major warnings after that.