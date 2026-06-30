IMD issues yellow alerts for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala
Heads up: IMD has put out yellow alerts for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala as the monsoon picks up speed.
Expect lightning, strong winds, and heavy showers in these areas, and also widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.
Delhi should see light rain with cooler temperatures (finally dipping below 40 degrees Celsius), while Himachal is in for steady downpours through July 4, and Uttarakhand is expected to see widespread rainfall.
Kerala faces very heavy rain risk
Kerala's facing a risk of very heavy rain and possible landslides or flash floods.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 60km per hour in Punjab and Haryana) are likely, and West Bengal can expect thunderstorms with gusty winds as well.
Southeastern Rajasthan could get more rain starting July 2.
If you're in any of these spots, keep an eye on IMD updates and stay safe. The weather's definitely keeping everyone on their toes this week.