IMD issues yellow alerts for Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala

Kerala faces very heavy rain risk

Kerala's facing a risk of very heavy rain and possible landslides or flash floods.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 60km per hour in Punjab and Haryana) are likely, and West Bengal can expect thunderstorms with gusty winds as well.

Southeastern Rajasthan could get more rain starting July 2.

If you're in any of these spots, keep an eye on IMD updates and stay safe. The weather's definitely keeping everyone on their toes this week.