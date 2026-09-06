IMD issues yellow alerts for Sunday heavy rain in India

Heads up, IMD has put out yellow alerts for heavy rain this Sunday in Bihar, Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Several other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab might get hit with isolated heavy showers too.

Plus, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Interior Karnataka could see thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 30-40km/h.