IMD issues yellow alerts for Sunday heavy rain in India
Heads up, IMD has put out yellow alerts for heavy rain this Sunday in Bihar, Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, and Sikkim.
Several other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab might get hit with isolated heavy showers too.
Plus, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Interior Karnataka could see thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 30-40km/h.
Eastern and northeastern rain Sept 7-11
Get ready for a wet week ahead! From September 7-11, eastern and northeastern India (including Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh) are set for more downpours.
Assam and Meghalaya may see widespread rainfall on September 7 and again during September 10-11, while Nagaland is likely to receive widespread rainfall during September 7-11.
Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep are also in for a rainy spell.
If you're near the Arabian Sea (especially along the Somalia coast), watch out for squally winds with speeds of 45-55km/h, gusting to 65km/h.
IMD says thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.