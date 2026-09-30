IMD: Kerala records 28% southwest monsoon deficit, 7th-lowest since 1901

Nearly 70% of the state faced drought-like conditions, especially in Idukki and Wayanad, where rainfall was down by almost half, tough news for places that rely on hydropower.

Even though there were some heavy spells in July and August, eight districts still saw deficits between 20% and 53%.

The northeast monsoon could bring some relief starting mid-October, but early forecasts hint at a slow start due to El Nino.

November might finally bring some much-needed rain to southern Kerala and parts of central Kerala.