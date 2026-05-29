IMD: Kerala southwest monsoon delayed, mostly dry until June 11
India
Kerala's much-awaited southwest monsoon is running behind schedule.
The IMD now says the rains, usually expected by June 1, will be delayed with mostly dry weather until at least June 11.
So if you were hoping for those classic rainy days soon, you'll need a little more patience.
Typhoon, Lakshadweep circulation cut Kerala rainfall
A typhoon in the West Pacific is pulling moisture away from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, and a cyclonic circulation near Lakshadweep is also cutting down rainfall over Kerala.
On top of that, El Nino conditions could make things even trickier for this year's monsoon.
Still, the IMD says rainfall is expected to pick up after June 11.