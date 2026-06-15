IMD: light rain and thunderstorms as Delhi nears 42-44°C
India
Get ready, Delhi: temperatures are set to climb to a scorching 42 to 44 degrees Celsius by Saturday, even though the IMD says we'll see some light rain and thunderstorms on Monday and Saturday.
Skies will stay partly cloudy, but don't expect much relief from the heat.
High humidity, warmer nights, AQI 151
Humidity is high too, making things feel stickier than usual.
Minimum temperatures are also going up, from 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday to around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius by Saturday, so nights won't offer much cool-down either.
Plus, air quality has taken a hit: Sunday's AQI jumped to 151, moderate, from Friday's cleaner score of 73.