IMD: light rain and thunderstorms as Delhi nears 42-44°C

High humidity, warmer nights, AQI 151

Humidity is high too, making things feel stickier than usual.

Minimum temperatures are also going up, from 26.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday to around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius by Saturday, so nights won't offer much cool-down either.

Plus, air quality has taken a hit: Sunday's AQI jumped to 151, moderate, from Friday's cleaner score of 73.