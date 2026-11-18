IMD links Bay of Bengal storms to Bengaluru's cooler mornings
Bengaluru woke up to cooler mornings this week, with temperatures dropping to around 16 Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department says it's all because of cyclonic storms over the Bay of Bengal, which brought in chilly northerly winds.
On November 18, city weather stations recorded lows between 15.6 Celsius and 16.8 Celsius, definitely a noticeable change for this time of year.
C.S. Patil says cool spell temporary
Don't get too cozy: IMD scientist C.S. Patil says this cool spell is just temporary and should last until November 21.
It's not an early winter; real winter usually starts in December, and this winter might actually be a bit warmer than usual due to El Nino (expect temperatures about one to two Celsius higher).
Across Karnataka, north-interior regions could see lows as chilly as eight to 10 Celsius, while coastal areas stay milder at around 18 Celsius, all thanks to clear skies and radiative cooling.