IMD: Mid October monsoon possible for Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh
Get ready for some serious rain: IMD says the northeast monsoon could set in around the mid-October onset window in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Expect fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Kerala and Mahe, and isolated to scattered rainfall in other southern India areas, especially along the coast.
Heavy downpours are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 8-10.
Cyclonic circulations fuel southern India rains
Cyclonic circulations over Andhra Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal are pulling in extra moisture, sustaining these rains and thunderstorms.
This shift follows Myanmar's recent end to its southwest monsoon, which signals a new rainy season for our region.
The northeast monsoon is a big deal for southern India, especially Tamil Nadu, so these rains really matter for daily life.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also on the cards, with Kerala expected to see rain later this month too.