IMD model suggests Kerala southwest monsoon delayed until June 5

Madden-Julian Oscillation absence stalls monsoon progress

The Madden-Julian Oscillation is absent from the Indian Ocean, slowing down monsoon progress and stalling winds from the Arabian Sea, with the storm over the east Bay of Bengal affecting upper-level winds.

Forecasts still show rain coming to Kerala and coastal Karnataka between June 1-8, spreading toward Odisha and West Bengal by mid-June, but there might be a brief pause in some areas after it starts.