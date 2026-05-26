IMD model suggests Kerala southwest monsoon delayed until June 5
India
Kerala's southwest monsoon is expected to be delayed until June 5.
IMD model guidance suggests conditions for a classical monsoon onset are unlikely before June 5, with disrupted upper-level winds influenced by a developing storm system over the east Bay of Bengal.
Madden-Julian Oscillation absence stalls monsoon progress
The Madden-Julian Oscillation is absent from the Indian Ocean, slowing down monsoon progress and stalling winds from the Arabian Sea, with the storm over the east Bay of Bengal affecting upper-level winds.
Forecasts still show rain coming to Kerala and coastal Karnataka between June 1-8, spreading toward Odisha and West Bengal by mid-June, but there might be a brief pause in some areas after it starts.