IMD: Monsoon active, Bay low to trigger rain, Delhi hot
Big weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says monsoon activity remains active across eastern, central, and western India this weekend.
Thanks to a low-pressure area likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts around August 29, Odisha and West Bengal will see widespread rain: Odisha, especially, could get some intense downpours on August 30.
Meanwhile, Delhi is skipping the rain and sticking with hotter-than-usual temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai Konkan rain until September 3
Mumbai and the Konkan region can expect steady rainfall until September 3.
Bengaluru might get scattered showers plus thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 50km per hour over the next couple of days.
Kolkata and Gangetic West Bengal are in for heavy rain through September 1.
Telangana (including Hyderabad) will see isolated to scattered rainfall through September 3, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on August 28-29.