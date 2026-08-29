IMD: Monsoon active, Bay low to trigger rain, Delhi hot

Big weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says monsoon activity remains active across eastern, central, and western India this weekend.

Thanks to a low-pressure area likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts around August 29, Odisha and West Bengal will see widespread rain: Odisha, especially, could get some intense downpours on August 30.

Meanwhile, Delhi is skipping the rain and sticking with hotter-than-usual temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.