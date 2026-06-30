IMD: Monsoon arriving in North India July 1 to 4
Big news for anyone tired of the heat: IMD says the monsoon is finally on its way to North India, expected between July 1 and 4.
A huge monsoon trough stretching from the Bay of Bengal up to Jammu and Kashmir is moving south, which should kick off more thunderstorms and bring much-needed rain.
Bengal low forming could bring rain
After weeks of extreme temperatures (Delhi hit over 42 Celsius and Rajasthan's Sriganganagar reached 45.1 Celsius), the steady rains can't come soon enough.
Satellite images show thick cloud bands over eastern India and the Himalayas, hinting at a stronger monsoon this year.
Forecasters also see a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, which means even more rain could be on the way for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.