IMD: Monsoon arriving in North India July 1 to 4

Bengal low forming could bring rain

After weeks of extreme temperatures (Delhi hit over 42 Celsius and Rajasthan's Sriganganagar reached 45.1 Celsius), the steady rains can't come soon enough.

Satellite images show thick cloud bands over eastern India and the Himalayas, hinting at a stronger monsoon this year.

Forecasters also see a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, which means even more rain could be on the way for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.