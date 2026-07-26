IMD: Monsoon depression and Rajasthan low to bring heavy rain
Two big weather systems, a monsoon depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure area over Rajasthan, are teaming up to bring heavy rain across much of India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says states like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana should expect downpours through the end of July.
There are also flash flood alerts for Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Jagatsinghpur records 33cm rainfall
Odisha is already feeling it: Jagatsinghpur district saw a massive 33cm of rain in just one day.
The Bay of Bengal system is expected to hit land by July 27, bringing squally winds of 55 to 65km per hour, gusting to 75km per hour.
Meanwhile, Gujarat and Rajasthan are bracing for more rain, and fishermen have been told to stay off the northwest Bay of Bengal until July 29 due to rough conditions.