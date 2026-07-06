IMD: Monsoon picking up as central south 14% northwest 22%

East northeast India 42% deficit

east and northeast India are still pretty dry, facing a big 42% rainfall deficit, thanks to their tricky weather patterns near the Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD expects heavy showers in Konkan, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, and Madhya Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 7-8).

But with the monsoon's northern progress stalled for three days, full coverage across India might be delayed past the usual July 8 mark.