IMD: Monsoon picking up as central south 14% northwest 22%
India
Monsoon rains are finally picking up across India after a slow start, with central and south regions now just 14% below normal rainfall, well within the usual range, says the IMD.
Northwest India is catching up too, with its deficit narrowing to 22% as of Monday (July 6, 2026).
East northeast India 42% deficit
east and northeast India are still pretty dry, facing a big 42% rainfall deficit, thanks to their tricky weather patterns near the Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD expects heavy showers in Konkan, Gujarat, coastal Karnataka, and Madhya Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 7-8).
But with the monsoon's northern progress stalled for three days, full coverage across India might be delayed past the usual July 8 mark.