IMD: Monsoon rains batter Himachal Pradesh through July 15
India
Heavy monsoon rains swept through Himachal Pradesh on Friday, hitting Sirmaur and Solan districts the hardest.
The IMD said the downpour was due to weather systems over Uttar Pradesh and northern Pakistan, with more rain expected through July 15.
Landslides block 250+ roads
Landslides blocked more than 250 roads and damaged more than 200 power transformers, leaving many areas without electricity.
In Nahan, a landslide trapped nearly 40 people and cut off water supplies.
Schools and colleges were closed in Sirmaur and Solan for safety.
The rain also brought cooler temperatures across the state: Kukumseri even dipped to a chilly 9.4 degrees Celsius.