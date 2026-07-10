IMD: Monsoon rains batter Himachal Pradesh through July 15

Landslides block 250+ roads

Landslides blocked more than 250 roads and damaged more than 200 power transformers, leaving many areas without electricity.

In Nahan, a landslide trapped nearly 40 people and cut off water supplies.

Schools and colleges were closed in Sirmaur and Solan for safety.

The rain also brought cooler temperatures across the state: Kukumseri even dipped to a chilly 9.4 degrees Celsius.