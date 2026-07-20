IMD: monsoon starts July 21 across north and east India

Delhi's got a yellow alert with light to moderate showers sticking around.

Mumbai and nearby spots like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad should brace for heavier rain by midweek, Raigad especially on Thursday.

Northern West Bengal could see landslides or flash floods if the rain gets intense; Kolkata will have off-and-on showers that might pick up later.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is under a red alert for very heavy rainfall in some areas, and Uttarakhand is expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. IMD urges everyone there to stay cautious.

Southern parts of India will see lighter rain for now.