IMD: Northeast monsoon to bring heavy rain across southern India

With the southwest monsoon officially done, the northeast monsoon is stepping in, so get ready for more rain across southern states.

The India Meteorological Department says heavy showers are on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 16.

Southern Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, and parts of coastal Karnataka should also expect wet weather thanks to a weather system over southern India and strengthening easterly winds.