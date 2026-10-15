IMD: Northeast monsoon to bring heavy rain across southern India
With the southwest monsoon officially done, the northeast monsoon is stepping in, so get ready for more rain across southern states.
The India Meteorological Department says heavy showers are on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on October 16.
Southern Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, and parts of coastal Karnataka should also expect wet weather thanks to a weather system over southern India and strengthening easterly winds.
Cyclonic circulation drives Tamil Nadu rains
The northeast monsoon is super important for winter rains in Tamil Nadu and nearby regions. This round of rain is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over south coastal Tamil Nadu.
Thunderstorms with gusts up to 50km/h could hit Andhra Pradesh and Kerala on Friday.
Meanwhile, most of northwestern India will stay dry, only a few places like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as well as Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh might see some brief showers.