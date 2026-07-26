IMD orange alert as Himachal Pradesh faces floods and landslides
India
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with major disruptions after days of heavy rain led to flash floods and landslides.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for July 28-30, warning that more downpours are likely.
Travel has been tough with roads blocked and some areas cut off.
Officials advise boiling drinking water
Since July 18, more than 1,300 blocked roads have been cleared, but Mandi district is still struggling with 58 closures.
Chamba has seen the most water supply issues, 90 systems are down, and Dharamshala got hit hardest by rain at 80.5mm.
Power lines and water supplies have also taken a hit across the state.
With dirty water making things risky for health, officials are asking everyone to boil drinking water for 10 minutes to stay safe.